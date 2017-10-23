“Glee” and “Jane the Virgin” Actors Both Welcomed Son’s This Weekend

Hello babies!
Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni welcomed his second child on Sunday, October 22.
The actor, who plays Rafael, and wife Emily Baldoni, posted a picture of their new bundle of joy on Twitter.
HE. IS. HERE! Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size …again. We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful. So much more to come. Love Justin, Emily, Maiya and Maxwell #dearmaxwell
“HE. IS. HERE. Meet Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni! 8lbs, 7oz of pure LOVE,” he tweeted. “Our hearts have doubled in size …again. #dearmaxwell @EmBaldoni.”
