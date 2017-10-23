Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

“Glee” and “Jane the Virgin” Actors Both Welcomed Son’s This Weekend

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: justin baldoni and matthew morrison
(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Women In Film, LA, Max Mara, and BMW/Joe Scarnic for GILT)

Hello babies!

Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni welcomed his second child on Sunday, October 22.

The actor, who plays Rafael, and wife Emily Baldoni, posted a picture of their new bundle of joy on Twitter.

“HE. IS. HERE. Meet Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni! 8lbs, 7oz of pure LOVE,” he tweeted. “Our hearts have doubled in size …again. #dearmaxwell @EmBaldoni.”

The two are already parents to daughter Maiya, 2.
Also adding the title of “dad” to his resume was Glee’s Matthew Morrison.
The actor welcomed his first child, a boy named Revel, with wife Renee.
He shared the news on Instagram with an adorable black-and-white photo of him giving his son a fist-bump.
The new mom also shared a very adorable photo of the baby, who has a full head of dark hair!

I’m in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama! My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. my moon 🌙 I see so much of your Papa in you already.. I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal #morrisonadventures 📷: @isaaccohenphotography

A post shared by R͚E͚N͚E͚E͚ M͚ M͚O͚R͚R͚I͚S͚O͚N͚ (@reneemmorrison) on

