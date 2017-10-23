“Glee” and “Jane the Virgin” Actors Both Welcomed Son’s This Weekend

Hello babies!

Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni welcomed his second child on Sunday, October 22.

The actor, who plays Rafael, and wife Emily Baldoni, posted a picture of their new bundle of joy on Twitter.

“HE. IS. HERE. Meet Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni! 8lbs, 7oz of pure LOVE,” he tweeted. “Our hearts have doubled in size …again. #dearmaxwell @EmBaldoni.”

The two are already parents to daughter Maiya, 2.

Also adding the title of “dad” to his resume was Glee’s Matthew Morrison.

The actor welcomed his first child, a boy named Revel, with wife Renee.

He shared the news on Instagram with an adorable black-and-white photo of him giving his son a fist-bump.

The new mom also shared a very adorable photo of the baby, who has a full head of dark hair!