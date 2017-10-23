Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Cubbie Jake Arrieta Is Unrecognizable With His Shaved Beard!!

By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Cubs, Entertainment News, Gossip, jake arrieta, news, player, Showbiz Shelly
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 01: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out Tyler Naquin #30 of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) with the bases loaded during the fourth inning in Game Six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

Who is this!? Cubs Jake Arrieta shaved his beard now he’s unrecognizable.

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live