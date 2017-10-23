Chipotle Brings Back $3 Burritos This Halloween

As an adult, perhaps the best part of Halloween is dressing up and scoring $3 burritos at Chipotle.

The Mexican food chain just announced that they are bringing back their BOOriot deal this October 31.

As with previous years, customers can stop by any restaurant in a costume and score either a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos starting at 3pm.

The offer is limited to one order per person.

A newbie this year is the option to win free burritos for a year, eventually just transforming into a burrito altogether.

Those who want to enter the sweepstakes need to text the word “BOORITO” to 888222 by Oct. 31!

Text BOORITO to 888222 by 10/31 to enter. Official rules: https://t.co/1HmW7QfVfH pic.twitter.com/pyVG8XE7xk — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) October 16, 2017

The winner will win 52 free burrito cards worth up to $10 each.

A burrito a week keeps the doctor away, I hope.