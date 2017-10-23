B96 Cares! Are You Brushing Your Teeth?

Brushing your teeth is an important part of your dental care routine.

For a healthy mouth and smile the ADA recommends you:

-Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush. The size and shape of your brush should fit your mouth allowing you to reach all areas easily.

-Replace your toothbrush every three or four months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed. A worn toothbrush won’t do a good job of cleaning your teeth.

Of course, brushing your teeth is only a part of a complete dental care routine. You should also make sure to:

-Clean between teeth daily with floss. Tooth decay-causing bacteria still linger between teeth where toothbrush bristles can’t reach. This helps remove plaque and food particles from between the teeth and under the gum line.

-Visit your dentist regularly for professional cleanings and oral exams.