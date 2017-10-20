Liam Payne Drops New Track ‘Bedroom Floor’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Liam Payne has released the new track “Bedroom Floor.”

Related: Liam Payne and Zedd Hit the Streets of London for ‘Get Low’ Video

The mid-paced pop song includes a blend of electronic and Caribbean percussion along with Payne’s high tenor vocals. Despite its uplifting rhythm, the track is a breakup/makeup song that reveals how hard it can be to end a relationship or know when one is over.”

“Baby heard you’ve been talking about me lately, telling all your friends how much you hate me,” Payne sings in the first lines of the song. By the chorus, however, the girl he’s been with seems to be singing a different tune:

“You said it was over, you said it was over/ but your clothes say different on my bedroom floor,” Payne sings in the chorus.

“Bedroom Floor” is the third post-One Direction song from Payne, following the release of “Strip That Down,” which features Migos’ Quavo, and “Get Low,” which features Zedd.

Payne co-wrote the song with Charlie Puth, Noel Zancanella, J Kash, Ammar Malik, Aaron Jennings and Steve Mac.

Check out Liam’s latest below: