Taco Bell is going to start testing their Chocodillas in select US locations. It’s basically a quesadilla with either Kit Kat or Twix in the middle. They’ve been doing this for a while overseas.

The Chocodilla made with @Kit_Kat_Break ✌️🇬🇧😍 Thursday, why so good? pic.twitter.com/cdiHQ7X645 — Taco Bell UK (@tacobelluk) October 20, 2016

I can get down with this. I love quesadillas. I love Kit Kat. I love Twix. Why not toss them all together. Add cheese for all I care. Maybe some salsa. Let’s do this. Bring it to Chicago.

AND YOU PEOPLE BETTER GO OUT AND SUPPORT THESE WHEN THEY START TESTING THEM, DON’T RUIN THIS FOR ME!

