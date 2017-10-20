B96 Cares! If You’re A Gun Owner, Are Your Firearms Stored Safely?

1.4 million homes have firearms stored in a way that makes them most accessible to about 2.6 million children.

Responsible firearms owners use their firearms safely and understand the need to prevent their firearms from getting into the wrong hands.

They also know that firearm safety should be a priority if we want to better protect our children, prevent avoidable injury, and keep our communities safe.

There are a variety of different locking and storage items available to firearms owners.

But the rights and responsibilities of a firearms owner do not end with secure storage. If the firearm is lost or stolen, it is imperative to work quickly to report the theft or loss.