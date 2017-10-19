Michelle Williams Reveals She Was Depressed During Height of Destiny’s Child Fame

Being in Destiny’s Child wasn’t all glam, hanging with Beyonce and multi-million dollar deals.

Nearly two decades later, Michelle Williams admitted that during the height of DC’s fame, she suffered from depression.

“I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on,” the singer told The Talk. “I just thought it was growing pains. I just thought, ‘I’m turning into a woman.’ I’ve been suffering since the ages of between 13 and 15. At that age, I didn’t know what to call it.”

During that time, the girl groups’ manager was Beyonce’s dad Matthew Knowles.

And he too wasn’t equipped to deal with feelings of depression.

“I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” she recalled. “When I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘Y’all just signed a multi-million dollar deal and you’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?’ So I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m just tired.’”

Ignoring serious symptoms only led Michelle to become suicidal.

“I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like, ‘I’m the provider, I take care of people. I’m not supposed to be feeling this way. What do I do?’ And I wanted out,” she recounted.

Nowadays, Williams says “she’s released” her the feelings but encourages others to speak up.

She specifically applauded singer Demi Lovato, who recently opened up about her own grapples with fame, mental health, eating disorders and drug addiction.

We’re just glad Williams got the help she needed and is doing better!