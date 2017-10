BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: TV personality Joan Rivers attends the 12th Annual Heller Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 19, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Fashion Police is calling it quits! The final episode will feature exclusive features to honor the late Joan Rivers. Will you tune in?

