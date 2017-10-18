Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

WATCH: Demi Lovato ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary

By Nikki
Filed Under: dance music, demi lovato's sexuality, lovatics, pop music, sexy, Sorry not sorry, the life of demi lovato, Watch Demi Lovato's documentary #SimplyComplicated in full HERE, WATCH: Demi Lovato 'Simply Complicated' Documentary, youtube origonal documentary
Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Seems like every artist is releasing a documentary with their new albums lately. Demi Lovato just released ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ last month. Her accompanying docu is different than the others. ‘Simply Complicated’ is like Demi’s entire life since she was a little kid. It’s complete with childhood friends, family, home videos.

Demi is all kinds of FIERCE. One of my fave things she says:

“Secrets make you sick-sex is natural-love is necessary-heartbreak is unavoidable-loneliness is brutal-the key to being happy is tell your truth”

Watch it in full below.

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live