Kerry Washington Is Coming to Chicago to Produce a New Show

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Chicago, TV shows
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actress Kerry Washington speaks onstage at the women's march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Chicago has become a backdrop for many TV shows lately, which has turned our big little city into a mini-Hollywood of sorts

Some of the first TV shows to make Chicago a TV show destination include Chicago PD, Chicago Fire and Empire, but newcomers like Brown Girls and The Chi are quickly becoming staples.

And it seems like the trend isn’t going anywhere.

Kerry Washington, who plays Olivia Pope in the hit Scandal, is set to produce a series that it set on the city’s South Side.

According to Variety, the series, called Five Points, follows fives students at a high school that have distinct perspectives on a life changing event.

Details are limited but we do know that Hayley Kiyoko (CSI: Cyber) and Madison Pettis are among the cast.

And here’s the best part: the series is set to air on Facebook’s video platform Watch.

Also, now you know that Facebook has a video platform that they’re hoping to push into the public eye with quality originally programming. (Watch out Netflix!)

It’s not difficult to figure out why Chicago is such a draw for television; the city’s violence, crime and in general, the South Side, offer compelling storylines.

For locals, that means more opportunities to land gigs as an extra, revenue to hopefully pay for all those tax hikes, and hopefully necessary exposure that will incite some much-needed change.

Five Points crews are going into production soon, with the series set to air in 2018.

Do you think we’ll be able to spot Kerry roaming around the city?

 

