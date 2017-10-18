Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

B96 Cares! Buckle Up Illinois! Click It Or Ticket!

As the #1 leading cause of death and disability for Americans between the ages of 4 and 34, motor vehicle crashes are a serious public health problem.

The average cost for a critically injured survivor of a motor vehicle crash is estimated at $1.1 million over a lifetime.

A simple, free, cost-effective means to prevent injury and fatalities to you and your family is making sure everyone buckles up, every trip, every time.

If you don’t you could get a citation and research proves that the certainty of a ticket and costly fines convinces people to Click It. B96 Cares!

