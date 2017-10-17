Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

WATCH: Normani Kordei Falls On Stage & Handles it Like a Queen

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Fifth Harmony, Normani Kordei
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Recording artist Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony attends 2017 Essence Black Women in Music at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

If there was an award for ‘Best Flawless Recovery After A Fall,’ Normani Kordei would get it tenfold.

While Fifth Harmony was performing in Brazil, Normani slipped and fell.

Instead of the usual “thud” that occurs when you slip, Normani fell right into an elegant pose.

Then, she dropped into a half split, whipped her hair like no one was watching and gracefully stood up.

It looked so graceful, fierce and effortless as if it didn’t actually hurt.

Fans are praising Normani for basically being queen.

We need to learn a thing or two from her because honestly, we rarely have it together, especially when we’re caught off guard by a  fall.

Check out the iconic moment below from multiple angles:

