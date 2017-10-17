WATCH: Normani Kordei Falls On Stage & Handles it Like a Queen

If there was an award for ‘Best Flawless Recovery After A Fall,’ Normani Kordei would get it tenfold.

While Fifth Harmony was performing in Brazil, Normani slipped and fell.

Instead of the usual “thud” that occurs when you slip, Normani fell right into an elegant pose.

Then, she dropped into a half split, whipped her hair like no one was watching and gracefully stood up.

It looked so graceful, fierce and effortless as if it didn’t actually hurt.

Fans are praising Normani for basically being queen.

We need to learn a thing or two from her because honestly, we rarely have it together, especially when we’re caught off guard by a fall.

Check out the iconic moment below from multiple angles:

goal in life is to learn to fall, when I fall I cry, but when Normani falls, she KNOWS how to get up @NormaniKordei #PSATourMonterrey pic.twitter.com/Qjwp3FF7yD — Ana🏳️‍🌈 (@analucia2170) October 12, 2017