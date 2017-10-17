The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart is Single Again

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and on-again-off-again girlfriend Haley Rowe have called it quits again.

A source told US Weekly, “Haley and Drew had broken up last year but got back together. Haley posted plenty [of pictures of them together] over the summer on Instagram. But now Haley has moved out.”

One half of the DJ group and the Instagram star began dating back in 2016.

They broke up briefly in September, according to group member Alex Pall, who admitted that the break up was caused by hectic schedules.

Got 2 Valentine's this year 😍 photo @lucas_taggart A post shared by drew (@drewtaggart) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

“I know his girlfriend. I know her really well and she’s awesome and I know he really loves her,” Pall told podcast Mike E & Emma. “Things are so hectic right now and … I think he felt really guilty about the fact that we’re always away and we’re doing crazy things. There’s certain opportunities and situations that are going to be coming up that are going to put a strain on his relationship and I think he wanted to feel guilt-free in the stuff he was doing. … It was like, ‘I need to focus on me and do what I’m doing right now. Hopefully they’ll get back together.”