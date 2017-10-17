Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Happy Birthday Eminem!

By Nikki
Filed Under: beautiful trauma, BET Awards, Click HERE to see if you can guess Eminem's age & get new album info, dance music, EDM, eminem new album, happy birthday, hip hop music, how old is emend, listen to new eminem music here, Pink, pop music, rap music, revenge, sexy, Slim Shady, the storm

Eminem turns 45 today!

We haven’t got a new album from him in years! Last week he did give us new music with his appearance on the BET awards. Watch that video below. He also had a new song called ‘Revenge’ come out this past Friday. Its a duet with Pink on her new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’. Listen to that below.

So what about a full new Shady album??? The rumor is he will drop one on us November 17th. As you heard from his new song ‘The Storm’ from BET warred…he has a lot of material bottled up and waiting to burst out.

Here’s super fit Eminem from 2002:

2235503 10 Happy Birthday Eminem!

Eminem onstage performing at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live