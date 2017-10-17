Happy Birthday Eminem!

Eminem turns 45 today!

We haven’t got a new album from him in years! Last week he did give us new music with his appearance on the BET awards. Watch that video below. He also had a new song called ‘Revenge’ come out this past Friday. Its a duet with Pink on her new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’. Listen to that below.

So what about a full new Shady album??? The rumor is he will drop one on us November 17th. As you heard from his new song ‘The Storm’ from BET warred…he has a lot of material bottled up and waiting to burst out.

Here’s super fit Eminem from 2002: