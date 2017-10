Text4baby is a free mobile service that provides pregnant women and new moms with free text messages each week on pregnancy and baby care.

These messages are timed to a woman’s due date or the baby’s date of birth.

Signing up is easy and can be done on your cell phone by just texting BABY to 511411.

Once registered, you will start receiving your free messages.

Be one smart mom or mom 2 be! B96 Cares!