Who’s Ready For Ice Skating & Tree Lighting In Chicago?

By Nikki
Well today is def pumpkin spice sweater weather in Chicago. Soon we will trade our PSL in for white mochas and hot chocolates. We’ll lace up our skates and enjoy outdoor activities in the city.

The Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon and McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park are both set to open on Friday, November 17. This same day,  the city’s official Christmas tree will be lit at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street in the 104th annual ceremony.

The Art Institute of Chicago’s annual tradition, the Wreathing of the Lions, takes place on November 24.

Then there’s Caroling at Cloud Gate, the part-concert, part-sing-along series Fridays at 7pm from November 24 to December 15.

