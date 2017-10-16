Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

What’s Your Relationship Curfew?

By J Niice
Filed Under: time, relationship, communication, curfew, The J Show, going out
A clock on a smartphone is pictured on March 23, 2013, in Angers, western France. The transition to summer time will take place on the night of March 31 to April 1 in France and in other European countries, when watches and clocks will be changed from 2h00 to 3h00 in the morning. AFP PHOTO / JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD (Photo credit should read JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/AFP/Getty Images)

When you’re in a relationship, it’s important to have your personal time, but when you go out…Is there an unspoken time you should be home?

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live