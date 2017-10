Pink has had a very busy weekend. Her new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ dropped Friday with a documentary along with it. Next night she slayed a Saturday Night Live Performance. Then this morning she was up to perform again on Good Morning America. Watch the performances & interview below.

