B96 Cares! Are You Getting A Flu Shot This Year?

Influenza is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death.

Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination.

These antibodies provide protection against infection with the viruses that are in the vaccine.

The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season.

Even if you say that “you never get the flu”, you should still get a flu shot!

No more excuses—you need a flu vaccine. B96 Cares!