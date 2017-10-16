Aaron Carter Returns to Rehab

By Hayden Wright

Last month, Aaron Carter checked into a California rehab center to “improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” only to leave the facility to take care of “legal and financial matters that required his attention.” Yesterday (Oct. 15), the singer’s spokesman confirmed that he has returned to treatment to complete the program.

Over the summer, Carter was arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana, shortly before he came out as bisexual in a series of social media posts. He was then involved in a car accident and reportedly underwent a number of wellness checks by police. During his break from rehab, Carter updated fans about his recovery and (in a now-deleted post) noted that he’s gained 30 pounds since entering treatment.

“I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result,” he wrote.

Throughout the personal turmoil, Carter has promised fans that new music is on the way: Perhaps we’ll see a full-fledged comeback once Aaron’s personal troubles are behind him.