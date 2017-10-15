TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: What #JingleBash Artist Is #1 This Week?

Taylor Swift has the #20 and the #1 spot on the B96 Top 20 Countdown today! You can see her perform live at our #JingleBash December 7th, Allstate Arena.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Are You Ready For It? – Taylor Sift
19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
18. What About Us – Pink
17. Havana – Camila Cabello
16. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
15. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
14. New Rules – Dua Lipa
13. Praying – Kesha
12. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
11. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
10. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
9. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khaled, Alessia Cara
8. Feel It Still – Portugal The Man
7. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
6. Unforgettable – French Montana
5. Attention – Charlie Puth
4. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
3. Mi Gente – J Balvin
2.No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
- Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift