TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: What #JingleBash Artist Is #1 This Week?

Taylor Swift has the #20 and the #1 spot on the B96 Top 20 Countdown today! You can see her perform live at our #JingleBash December 7th, Allstate Arena.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Are You Ready For It? – Taylor Sift

19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

18. What About Us – Pink

17. Havana – Camila Cabello

16. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

15. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

14. New Rules – Dua Lipa

13. Praying – Kesha

12. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

11. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

10. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

9. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khaled, Alessia Cara

8. Feel It Still – Portugal The Man

7. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

6. Unforgettable – French Montana

5. Attention – Charlie Puth

4. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

3. Mi Gente – J Balvin

2.No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato