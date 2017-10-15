Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: What #JingleBash Artist Is #1 This Week?

By Nikki
Filed Under: b96 pepsi jingle bash artist, Backstreet Boys, dance music, Fifth Harmony, get jingle bash tickets here, harmonizers, Khalid, Logic, pop music, sabrina carpenter, sexy, swifts, Taylor Swift, TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: What #JingleBash Artist Is #1 This Week?, who holds the most popular song in Chicago this week here!

Taylor Swift has the #20 and the #1 spot on the B96 Top 20 Countdown today! You can see her perform live at our #JingleBash December 7th, Allstate Arena.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Are You Ready For It? – Taylor Sift

19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

18. What About Us – Pink

17. Havana – Camila Cabello

16. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

15. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

14. New Rules – Dua Lipa

13. Praying – Kesha

12. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

11. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

10. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

9. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khaled, Alessia Cara

8. Feel It Still – Portugal The Man

7. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

6. Unforgettable – French Montana

5. Attention – Charlie Puth

4. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

3. Mi Gente – J Balvin

2.No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

  1. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live