Would You Drink a Buffalo Latte?

Move over pumpkin spice latte, there’s a spicy new drink in town.

Tim Hortons has added a “Buffalo Latte” to their menu in Buffalo, New York.

Don’t be fooled, buffalo isn’t code word for caramel or anything, they top the “freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, and mocha” with a “bold Buffalo sauce flavor.”

The Canadian fast food giant is not available in Chicago, which in this case might be a good thing.

Would you drink a buffalo-sauce topped coffee?

If you’ll be in the Buffalo, NY area and are feeling up for it, try it and let us know how it tastes!