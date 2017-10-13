Win Tickets to the Haunted Halloweeen Ball

HauntedHalloweenBall.com, Surreal Nightlife, B96 Chicago, & Yelp are joining forces to bring you an epic event! Experience a night of thrills with 2000 party-goers at Chicago’s biggest Halloween costume party, Haunted Halloween Ball, on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Congress Plaza Hotel, classified as one of the most haunted hotels in the world by USA Today! This experience will include multiple decorated spaces with cash bar top shelf cocktails, celebrity djs, haunted house experience, VIP table service, + so much more. And to top it off they are including a complimentary pre party and post party in the admission price. Not to mention discounted hotel rooms!

