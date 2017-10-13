Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Watch All The Best Highlights From The Crazy Cubs Nationals Game 5

Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs, NLCS
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

If you stayed up to watch all 4 hours and 37 minutes of last night’s NLDS Game 5 and are feeling a bit groggy this morning, we don’t blame you.

For those that may have missed it, or simply want to relive the highlights, we have a treat!

Above, watch a condensed version of last night’s Cubs/Nationals tilt.

Additionally, the Cubs top of the 5th inning managed to have a sequence of events that was never before seen in 2.73 million innings of baseball.

As another treat, you can listen to the hometown call as the Cubs clinched the series courtesy of Pat Hughes on 670 The Score right here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live