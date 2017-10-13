Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Can you Guess What The Top Halloween Candy in IL is?

Filed Under: candy, Halloween
Copyright: samgrandy

Americans love Halloween.

And since they love Halloween, they also spend billions of dollars on candy. (It’s hard not to when bags are literally $20!)

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year; an increase of 15%.

Candy Store pulled some 10 years of data to find the most popular candies in each state.

Illinois’s most popular top 3 spots have changed from previous years.

The #1 pick is Sour Patch Kids (155,782 pounds), surprisingly.

Second pick is Kit Kat  (151, 7856 pounds) and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (95,627 pounds) were in third place.

Do you agree with the top 3 picks? What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live