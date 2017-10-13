Can you Guess What The Top Halloween Candy in IL is?

Americans love Halloween.

And since they love Halloween, they also spend billions of dollars on candy. (It’s hard not to when bags are literally $20!)

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year; an increase of 15%.

Candy Store pulled some 10 years of data to find the most popular candies in each state.

Illinois’s most popular top 3 spots have changed from previous years.

The #1 pick is Sour Patch Kids (155,782 pounds), surprisingly.

Second pick is Kit Kat (151, 7856 pounds) and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (95,627 pounds) were in third place.

Do you agree with the top 3 picks? What’s your favorite Halloween candy?