Remember this from “Breaking Bad”?

This was the most depressing part of Breaking Bad…a delicious pizza wasted pic.twitter.com/NkfYW90mto — ZC (@zack_says) August 28, 2017

Well, it seems some people that go to visit the actual house feel the need to recreate it. The owners have put a 6 foot iron fence around the house to prevent people FROM THROWING PIZZA ON THE ROOF!!!!!

Vince Gilligan, the shows creator, said “there is nothing original, or funny, or cool about throwing a pizza on this lady’s roof. It’s been done before, you’re not the first.”

The full story from the BBC here