WATCH: Eminem Snaps Off On BET Awards

Eminem came out of hiding with some facial hair this time. He was looking all healthy for his rare public appearance at last night’s BET awards. He’s been up in his mansion with a pen and paper getting things off his chest for his new album dropping November 17th. Slim Shady also appears on “Revenge,” a track from Pink’s new album “Beautiful Trauma,” which is out Friday. Trump has certainly given him a ton of material for new music. Last night, he slammed Trump like no one has before in this freestyle rap you can watch below.

WARNING it is an 18+ video.