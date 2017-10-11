WATCH: Eminem Snaps Off On BET Awards, eminem on pink's new album, beautiful trauma, revenge, trump, slim shady new album for 2017, warning 18 plus only, adults only, sexy, pop music, dance music, hip hop music, free your mind, rap music, eminem slams trump, new Eminem album details & watch him unleash lyrics like never before HERE!
Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

WATCH: Eminem Snaps Off On BET Awards

Filed Under: adults only, beautiful trauma, dance music, eminem on pink's new album, eminem slams trump, free your mind, hip hop music, new Eminem album details & watch him unleash lyrics like never before HERE!, pop music, rap music, revenge, sexy, slim shady new album for 2017, trump, warning 18 plus only, WATCH: Eminem Snaps Off On BET Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Rapper Eminem performs onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Eminem came out of hiding with some facial hair this time. He was looking all healthy for his rare public appearance at last night’s BET awards. He’s been up in his mansion with a pen and paper getting things off his chest for his new album dropping November 17th. Slim Shady also appears on “Revenge,” a track from Pink’s new album “Beautiful Trauma,” which is out Friday. Trump has certainly given him a ton of material for new music. Last night, he slammed Trump like no one has before in this freestyle rap you can watch below.

WARNING it is an 18+ video.

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live