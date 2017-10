Chris Kirkpatrick is now a proud father.

The former NSYNC boy bander and his wife, Karly, welcomed their first child together.

“So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman!” Chris captioned a photo of his wife and their newborn son.

So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman! Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!! https://t.co/ZdLIuOotkf pic.twitter.com/XedybGCjBu — Chris Kirkpatrick (@IamCKirkpatrick) October 11, 2017

“Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!!” he added.

How cute is that baby name?

Kirkpatrick and Karly wed back in 2013. They announced the pregnancy back in March.