Chicago is so excited to see Taylor Swift at the #JingleBash December 7th.

You already know she has her new album #Reputation dropping November 10th. Today, she unveiled ‘The Swift Life’ on us. This app was designed by the makers of the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app.

Below is the video breakdown:

The app is due late 2017 and will let #Swifties connect with Taylor and each other through message boards, quizzes, etc.