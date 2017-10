Game 4 of the NLDS, which was rescheduled from yesterday due to rain out, will begin at 3:08pm.

The chance of rain at game time is 15 percent.

Following last night’s heavy rain, today has seen a light mist, which will hopefully dissipate before game time.

The Cubs lead the series 2-1.

Working and can’t make it out? Not in Chicago? You can watch on TV on TBS!

Or stream the game online at TBS Live.