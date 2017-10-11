Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Drake Visits NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. in the Hospital

By Scott T. Sterling

While New York Giants football star Odell Beckham Jr.’s season is over, he can count on friends like Drake to help cheer him up.

While Beckham was in the hospital recovering from ankle surgery, he was visited by the rap star, who shared a photo of the pair on Instagram.

“Had to come visit bro…bounce back like 13 @obj 🙏🏽 (my 13 is backwards but it’s still bless),” the rapper captioned the photo.

Drake is a genuine fan and friend to Beckham, stopping a concert earlier this year to have the wide receiver sign a jersey for him.

