Pussycat Dolls and Nicole Scherzinger are Reuniting!

Don’t Cha wish the Pussycat Dolls would just get back together and make new music already?

Well, your wish might just come true.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that the group, which was led by Nicole Scherzinger, was going to reunite.

“Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all. They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again. The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made. As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too,” they wrote at the time.

Turns out, they weren’t lying! On Monday, a PDCReunion website surfaced along with a new Instagram page for the group.

https://www.instagram.com/pussycatdolls/

The site keeps Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton’s plans under wrap, only allowing fans to join a mailing list.

Could this be the beginning of a new era for PCD?

They will have a few girl groups to compete with now namely Fifth Harmony and Little Mix but I still think there’s a huge fanbase that “stuck with them.”

Check out the new website HERE!