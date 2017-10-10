Nick Jonas Shares Acoustic Version of ‘Find You’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Nick Jonas released an acoustic version of his latest single “Find You.”

Related: Nick Jonas Debuts ‘Find You’ Video

“Find You (Acoustic)” strips down the original, turning it from a borderline EDM track into a laid-back, enjoyable pop groove.

There is no word yet on if the new song means Jonas is prepping follow-up to his 2016 album Last Year Was Complicated. The singer has been busy on the acting front as well, he is currently in production on the post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking which also stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. He is also slated to appear alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in the new Jumanji movie which is out this December.

Listen to the acoustic version of Nick’s new single below.