Mr. Grey, WE’RE ready for you.

As if excitement wasn’t already at an all time high with the upcoming release of the third film this February, author E.L. James just set a release date for her new book.

Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian, which will be available on November. 28, is a sequel to 2015’s Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian.

The narrative follows the Fifty Shades story butfrom the point of view from millionaire and BDSM addict Christian Grey, which will differ slightly from Ana’s experiences.

“The inside of Christian Grey’s head is a fascinating place to be,” James said in a statement. “In Grey we got the first glimpse of what makes Christian tick, but in Darker we go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with. Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I’ve learned as compelling as I did. Finally, it’s always a joy to work with the great team at Vintage.”

Last year, in honor of Ana’s birthday, James gave fans an exclusive first look at the first pages of the book:

Seems like the perfect Christmas present for your Fifty Shades obsessed friend.