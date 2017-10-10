Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Kylie Jenner’s Baggy Blouse Photo Sparks More Pregnancy Rumors

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

Kylie Jenner has never confirmed the pregnancy rumors, but she isn’t doing much to dispel them either.

Last night, the makeup mogul posted a picture on her Instagram but it wasn’t her blonde locks or plump lips that were drawing the attention – it was her OVERSIZED baggy men’s shirt.

Kylie is always wearing skimpy, tight and revealing clothing so either she’s deliberately trying to stir the pot and keep these rumors up for as long as she can or she’s really disguising the pregnancy evidence until she’s ready to talk about it.

Even more interesting is her choice of color. The shirt she’s wearing is blue and so is the heart next to the caption, “Sasha’s shirt.” Who is Sasha?

Sasha's Shirt 💙

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

While original reports said Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting a girl, this isn’t the first time Kylie has hinted at a baby boy.

Snapchats of her two LipKit phone covers asked fans to choose between baby pink and baby blue. “I’m thinking blue,” she wrote.

22396674 1481202138581980 1194104918 o 1507581315 Kylie Jenners Baggy Blouse Photo Sparks More Pregnancy Rumors

Credit: Snapchat

Sister Khloe Kardashian, who is also rumored to be pregnant, was featured in a few of her snaps.

Both ladies are seen wearing matching hoodies so maybe they were preparing for a dual pregnancy announcement photoshoot?

That would be in Kris Jenner’s style.

I mean, why else do you think they are keeping so “mum” on their pregnancies?

22385200 1481773421858185 1156985632 n 1507642091 Kylie Jenners Baggy Blouse Photo Sparks More Pregnancy Rumors

22407792 1481773438524850 454012171 n 1507642105 Kylie Jenners Baggy Blouse Photo Sparks More Pregnancy Rumors

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live