Chance The Rapper Teams With Lyft To Help Chicago Schools

Chance The Rapper’s donations and good will to Chicago public schools are unmatched! He is the most generous guy and is so passionate about his home city, Chicago.

For his latest endeavor, Chance has partnered up with Lyft to help underfunded Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago riders using Lyft can round up your fare and donate to Chance’s arts enrichment fund program for kids in CPS. Simply tap ‘Round Up & Donate’ on your Lyft app, it will automatically round up your fare to the nearest dollar and the difference will be donated to New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund.