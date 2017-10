Pink is the most honest pop star on the planet.

Pink’s new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ drops October 13th. This same day, tickets for her tour go on sale unless you get into the pre-sale (code word RADIO) Tuesday Oct 10 HERE.

Pink talks with CBS Sunday Morning about her latest album, “Beautiful Trauma”, her turbulent childhood, the outlet she found in music and what she wants to teach her children. Watch the full interview below.