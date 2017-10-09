Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Chance the Rapper Livestreams Traffic Stop In Case It “Got Out of Hand”

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chance the rapper
Photo: Daneil Boczarski / Getty Images

Chance the Rapper’s vehicle was pulled over by Chicago police on Sunday and the rapper immediately went live on Facebook.

Chance told his follower’s that he decided to live stream the stop “just in case it goes sideways.”

“Just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand,” Chance said.

Chance’s longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, was driving and his daughter was in the vehicle with them.

The family was returning from church around 1pm when they got pulled on the ramp from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway onto the Stevenson Expressway, according to the Sun-Times.

“I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge. But, you know, you can’t be too careful,” Chance added.

“I’m in Chicago. You know how they like to do motherf*****s out here,” Chance said referring to cases when police officers get violent and racist during minor stops.

Thankfully, the stop went smoothly and Corely was released with a warning.

Chance has since removed the stream but that hasn’t stopped people from repopulating it on Youtube.

Watch it right HERE!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live