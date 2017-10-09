Chance the Rapper Livestreams Traffic Stop In Case It “Got Out of Hand”

Chance the Rapper’s vehicle was pulled over by Chicago police on Sunday and the rapper immediately went live on Facebook.

Chance told his follower’s that he decided to live stream the stop “just in case it goes sideways.”

“Just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand,” Chance said.

Chance’s longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, was driving and his daughter was in the vehicle with them.

The family was returning from church around 1pm when they got pulled on the ramp from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway onto the Stevenson Expressway, according to the Sun-Times.

“I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge. But, you know, you can’t be too careful,” Chance added.

“I’m in Chicago. You know how they like to do motherf*****s out here,” Chance said referring to cases when police officers get violent and racist during minor stops.

Thankfully, the stop went smoothly and Corely was released with a warning.

Chance has since removed the stream but that hasn’t stopped people from repopulating it on Youtube.

Watch it right HERE!