B96 Cares! Help The American Lung Association!

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy.

Research is crucial to a future where lung disease no longer threatens the health of our families and friends.

To help Americans live longer, healthier lives, we must find better methods of detection, treatment and cures for all lung diseases.

Through lung health education, we can empower the millions of Americans that live with chronic lung disease to live full and healthy lives, encourage healthcare professionals to provide improved care for their patients, and support communities to help prevent lung disease.

Learn more at Lung.org. B96 Cares!