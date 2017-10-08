Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Which #JingleBash Artists Knocked Niall Out Of His #1 Streak?

By Nikki
Niall Horan’s ‘Slow Hands’ has been #1 for 6 weeks in a row!! That’s hard to do. Leave it to the #1 pop tart in the entire world to dethrone him. You can see this pop tart at Allstate Arena December 7th for the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash. This pop tart’s name is…Taylor Swift! That’s right swifts…get tickets HERE, they are scarce and will sell out sooner than later.

Tune into B96 every Sunday morning 7-9am as Nikki counts down the most popular songs in Chicago.

This week’s #1 is:

  1. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
