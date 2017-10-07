Rapper Nelly Arrested!

Yikes, not the type of headline you want to read about the rapper Nelly (who is on tour right now with Florida Georgia Line) – according to TMZ, he was arrested for possible rape!
The woman who pressed charges, said this all took place in his tour bus (which was in a Walmart parking lot) in Ridgefield, Washington around 3:48am.
Nelly was arrested and charged with second degree rape at 7am.
Nelly’s lawyer says:
Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.