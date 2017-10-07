Rapper Nelly Arrested!

Yikes, not the type of headline you want to read about the rapper Nelly (who is on tour right now with Florida Georgia Line) – according to TMZ, he was arrested for possible rape!

The woman who pressed charges, said this all took place in his tour bus (which was in a Walmart parking lot) in Ridgefield, Washington around 3:48am.

Nelly was arrested and charged with second degree rape at 7am.

Nelly’s lawyer says: