Everything You Need to Know About the Chicago Marathon on Sunday!

By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 2017, 26.2 miles, bank of america, Chicago, Chicago Marathon, marathon route, race information, road closures
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 13: Runners start in the 2013 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The annual Chicago Marathon (which is 26.2 miles) is tomorrow, Sunday, October 8th!

The first heat of runners starts at 7:20am (wheel chair racers – how freakin AWESOME is that?!) and there are 6 waves, with the last taking off at 8:35am. *The racers start AND finish in Grant Park.

There are 40,000 runners expected and 1.7 million people expected to watch along the course route! SO, be ready for major traffic and rerouting!

Here is the map of the race course – and a tip that your route and buses will be different is that there is already a sign there OR you see barricades off to the side (that will be put up early tomorrow morning). 2017 Chicago Marathon Route AND 2017 Marathon Road Closures – FYI – These roads will be closed from 7am-3:30pm!

To track the people you know in the race, or find out more click here: Chicago Marathon Info

GOOD LUCK to all the runners! We’ll be sure to play some good running music for you!

 

