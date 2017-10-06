The  B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Pre-Sale is HAPPENING NOW!! Use Code Word: B96  Details »

Sam Smith Announces ‘Thrill Of It All’ Album & Tour Dates

By Nikki
Filed Under: Click HERE to see how to get Sam Smith's new album & concert tickets!, dance music, get sam smith tour dates here, lgbtq, pop music, Pray, sam smith coming to chicago, saturday night live, sexy, Smith Announces 'Thrill Of It All' Album & Tour Dates, SNL, the thrill of it all, too good at goodbyes
Photo: Courtesy Capitol

Ii’s a big week for Sam Smith. With ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ climbing the radio charts, he just released a second new single ‘Pray’. Tomorrow he will be musical guest on SNL. Now we get the ‘gift’ he teased fans about.

The new album ‘Thrill Of It All’ will be released November 2nd, you can pre-order HERE. The track list is below:

  • Too Good at Goodbyes
  • Say It First
  • On Last Song
  • Midnight Train
  • Burning
  • Him
  • Baby, You Make Me Crazy
  • No Peace feat. Yebba
  • Palace
  • Pray

The tour is accompanied by a tour! Tickets go on sale November 12th, 10 am and come with a copy of the new album. Below are the tour dates including Chicago, United Center, August 15, 2018.

 

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live