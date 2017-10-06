Sam Smith Announces ‘Thrill Of It All’ Album & Tour Dates

Ii’s a big week for Sam Smith. With ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ climbing the radio charts, he just released a second new single ‘Pray’. Tomorrow he will be musical guest on SNL. Now we get the ‘gift’ he teased fans about.
The new album ‘Thrill Of It All’ will be released November 2nd, you can pre-order HERE. The track list is below:
- Too Good at Goodbyes
- Say It First
- On Last Song
- Midnight Train
- Burning
- Him
- Baby, You Make Me Crazy
- No Peace feat. Yebba
- Palace
- Pray
The tour is accompanied by a tour! Tickets go on sale November 12th, 10 am and come with a copy of the new album. Below are the tour dates including Chicago, United Center, August 15, 2018.
air canada centre toronto, on 18th june 2018
bell centre montreal, qc 19th june 2018
little caesars arena * detroit, mi 22nd june 2018
nationwide arena * columbus, oh 23rd june 2018
td garden * boston, ma 26th june 2018
barclays center * brooklyn, ny 27th june 2018
madison square garden * new york, ny 29th june 2018
capital one arena * washington, dc 03rd july 2018
wells fargo center * philadelphia, pa 04th july 2018
spectrum center * charlotte, nc 06th july 2018
bridgestone arena * nashville, tn 07th july 2018
infinite energy center * duluth, ga 10th july 2018
amway center * orlando, fl 11th july 2018
amalie arena * tampa, fl 13th july 2018
americanairlines arena * miami, fl 14th july 2018
smoothie king center * new orleans, la17th july 2018
toyota center * houston, tx 18th july 2018
american airlines center * dallas, tx 20th july 2018
frank erwin center * austin, tx 21st july 2018
arena monterrey monterrey, mex 25th july 2018
palacio de los deportes mexico city, mex 27th july 2018
xcel energy center * saint paul, mn 14th august 2018
united center * chicago, il 15th august 2018
chaifetz arena * saint louis, mo 17th august 2018
sprint center * kansas city, mo 18th august 2018
pepsi center * denver, co 21st august 2018
vivint smart home arena * salt lake city, ut 22nd august 2018
golden 1 center * sacramento, ca 24th august 2018
staples center * los angeles, ca 28th august 2018
staples center * los angeles, ca 29th august 2018
gila river arena * glendale, az 31st august 2018
valley view casino center * san diego, ca 01st september 2018
oracle arena * oakland, ca 04th september 2018
sap center * san jose, ca 05th september 2018
moda center * portland, or 07th september 2018
keyarena * seattle, wa 08th september 2018
pepsi live at rogers arena vancouver, bc 10th september 2018
rogers place edmonton, ab 12th september 2018
scotiabank saddledome calgary, ab 13th september 2018