Sam Smith Announces ‘Thrill Of It All’ Album & Tour Dates

Ii’s a big week for Sam Smith. With ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ climbing the radio charts, he just released a second new single ‘Pray’. Tomorrow he will be musical guest on SNL. Now we get the ‘gift’ he teased fans about.

The new album ‘Thrill Of It All’ will be released November 2nd, you can pre-order HERE. The track list is below:

Too Good at Goodbyes

Say It First

On Last Song

Midnight Train

Burning

Him

Baby, You Make Me Crazy

No Peace feat. Yebba

Palace

Pray

The tour is accompanied by a tour! Tickets go on sale November 12th, 10 am and come with a copy of the new album. Below are the tour dates including Chicago, United Center, August 15, 2018.