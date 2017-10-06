In Real Life Instagram Contest

Go to B96 on Instagram and find the “In Real Life” post. Follow our Insta page (B96Chicago), like the photo and tag a friend or family member in the comments section to be entered to win a pair of passes to see In Real Life at B96 on Wednesday (10/11)!

The contest begins Friday, October 6th at 6pm and will be open for entries until Tuesday at 10am. Twenty winners (20) will be selected at random from all eligible entries. Must be 14 or older to enter.

Official B96 In Real Life Instagram Tag a Friend Rules