Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! General On-Sale Starts Tomorrow at 10AM!  Details »

In Real Life Instagram Contest

Filed Under: In Real Life, Instagram

Go to B96 on Instagram and find the “In Real Life” post. Follow our Insta page (B96Chicago), like the photo and tag a friend or family member in the comments section to be entered to win a pair of passes to see In Real Life at B96 on Wednesday (10/11)!

 

The contest begins Friday, October 6th at 6pm and will be open for entries until Tuesday at 10am. Twenty winners (20) will be selected at random from all eligible entries. Must be 14 or older to enter.

 

Official B96 In Real Life Instagram Tag a Friend Rules

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live