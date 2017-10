Shakira and her longtime man, soccer star Gerard Piqué have split and she’s already moved out of the house!

In an interview with Billboard magazine, Shakira called Gerard “territorial” and confessed, “he no longer lets me do videos with men.” Read full article HERE.

They met in 2010 when he appeared in the ‘Waka Waka’ video. The song was the official song for the 2010 Football World Cup in Africa.

The couple never married but have adorable babies together.