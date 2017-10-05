Vegas Shooter Had Rooms Booked In Chicago Overlooking Lollapalooza

TMZ is reporting that the shooter may have had Lollapalooza as a target. He had rooms booked overlooking the event at the Blackstone hotel. One room for August 1, 2017, 2 days before the August 3 kickoff. He then booked a second room for an August 3 arrival. Both rooms had an August 6 checkout .. that’s when Lollapalooza ended.

We shake out heads and thank God nothing happened at that event.

We may never know the motive behind such evil but a human must be possessed by the devil to to do something so deranged.

MEDIA TAKE NOTE…the Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman refuses to use the shooters name. STOP putting his face and name everywhere so that other deranged individuals see they can get famous by committing a horrible act.

I am personally still numb and zombie like from the horrific act of evil in Las Vegas last weekend. I was in Vegas all weekend but not at the festival. I also lived there for many years and friends and family there. When this happened, I was frantic calling and texting my people to make sure they were safe. The people in Vegas are still walking around like zombies and some are planning or attending funerals. I can’t imagine if it happened here in Chicago.