Ugh, Netflix is Raising Prices Again

By Lizzy Buczak
Binge-watching just got a little more expensive.

And just in time for winter when everyone is constantly watching Netflix!

According to Mashable, the service is raising the standard service by a dollar from $9.99 to $10.99.

Those paying $11.99 for the premium service will now be charges $13.99.

However, the good news is that those paying only $7.99 for the basic plan will not see an increase.

The prices will be upped for middle and top-tier subscribers on November 4th!

Back in 2014, Netflix also increased prices by $1.

Will this make you reconsider being a subscriber?

