Lauren Jauregui Made Romance with Ty Dolla $ign Insta-Official

It seems like Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign are really a couple!

The Fifth Harmony singer and the rapper sparked dating rumors roughly a month ago when they were spotted hanging out during NYFW.

Now it seems Lauren is confirming the romance by making it Instagram official.

She shared a photo of her and Ty goofing off with the caption, “Mish u🙈”.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Ty replied writing, “I mish u more ❤️”.

Mish u🙈

Ugh, how cute are these two?

5H and Ty previously worked together on the hit “Work From Home.”

Are you shipping Lauren and Ty? What could their ship name be? Tyren? Laurty?