Baking star Andy Chlebana LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you are invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists.

Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with competitor on Food Network’s ‘Best Baker in America,’ Andy Chlebana!

On October 16, 2017 at 11:00AM, Baker Andy Chlebana will prepare a delicious treat in front of a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen. Must be 18 or older to enter.

The contest begins on 10/5 and ends on 10/10 at 11:59pm. Thirty (30) winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 10/11 at approximately 10am. Approximate prize value is N/A.

Andy Chlebana- Certified Executive Pastry Chef, C.C.A., C.H.E.

Upon completing an AAS in Culinary Arts from Joliet Junior College, Andy Chlebana went to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park to study baking and pastry. Andy began his career working for the Four Seasons Chicago focusing on fine dining desserts. His career has included positions at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island Grill Room, opening team of the Ritz-Carlton Washington D.C. and Pastry Chef/Corporate Account Manager at Albert Uster Imports, Inc. Andy has spent the last nine years teaching baking and pastry at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Il. He resides in Plainfield, Il with his wife, Heather and four children.

Andy won Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship in 2015 and Food Network Challenge ‘Sugar and Candy Fashion’ in 2011. In 2013 he was one of Dessert Professional Magazine’s top ten pastry chefs in the United States. He also frequently gains top placement in the Pastry Live National Showpiece Championships, and the American Culinary Federation’s dessert and pastry category competitions.